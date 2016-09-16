County news: shark swimming off the Sussex coast?

Do these pictures suggest a shark could be swimming in the waters off Sussex?

The images were sent in by Adiee Luff, who got in touch on Wednesday after spotting something fishy on Worthing’s beach. She wondered whether the creatures were baby sharks – and if so, whether their possibly angry mother may still be in the waters.

Adiee Luff spotted the 'baby sharks' washed up on Worthing's beach

Earlier this week, there were reports of a rare basking shark being spotted along the coast at Pevensey Bay. Basking sharks are the second-largest fish in the sea, and can grow up to nearly 30ft in length.

But what are the creatures washed up on Worthing’s beach? If you know, email ct.news@jpress.co.uk or comment below.

