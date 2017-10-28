COUNTY NEWS: Sussex man charged with murder

A 51-year-old man has today (Saturday) been charged with murder.

David Browning, a payroll officer, of Willow Drive, Seaford, has been accused of murdering Jillian Howell, 46, of Sandgate Road, Brighton, between October 25 and 26.

He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

Browning, who remains in police custody, will appear before Brighton magistrates on Monday morning (October 30).