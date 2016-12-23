COUNTY NEWS: Sussex TV presenter in UK to promote new US show

A TV presenter from Sussex is heading over to the UK for Christmas to promote his new show.

Oliver Trevena, who has been based in Los Angeles in the USA for the last 12 years, currently stars on TV alongside T Pain and Mischa Barton, hosting the show Joyride for NBC on the Esquire Channeel & E.

His own show, OLLYWOOD, starts on Fox this month in the USA.

Oliver, originally from Hastings, is also well-known as being the host of the talk show Young Hollywood for the past seven years where he has interviewed some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

He has also guest starred as an actor on some of television’s biggest shows including Leverage, The Good Guys, How to Rock and The Forgotten.

Oliver trained at the South East Theatre Society and RADA.

In his early days of acting, he starred in William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

He also featured in a number of plays, including The King and I and Bugsy Malone.

