COUNTY NEWS: Thousands gather to see Jeremy Corbyn at Sussex rally

Thousands of people gathered to see Jeremy Corbyn at a rally in Sussex last night.

The leader of the Labour Party spoke to supporters at The Level in Brighton as part of the annual Labour Party conference in the city.

The conference takes place over a number of days.

The rally is followed by a number of planned marches across the city today.

Sussex Police has been preparing for the busy weekend.

In addition to the conference, Brighton and Hove Albion’s match against Newcastle United kicks off at The Amex at 4pm today, and large crowds are anticipated throughout the day.

Superintendent Jane Derrick said: “As always, we ask that people demonstrate a certain level of personal responsibility including things like taking care of belongings, following personal safety advice and flagging any issues or suspicious behaviour to event staff or police.

“Disruption is being kept to a minimum with city centre car parks open as usual and fencing at the front of the Brighton Centre placed to enable people to walk by without having to cross the road. The only planned road closure will be the crescent in front of the Grand Hotel.

“Passes and a search will be a condition of entry to the Brighton Centre and people elsewhere may be stopped as part of the overall policing response with several fringe events planned in the city.

“You will see more officers in the area in the lead up to and throughout the conference. Please talk to them if you have any questions. Policing levels for the city and the rest of Sussex will not be affected by the operation.”