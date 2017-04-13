COUNTY NEWS VIDEO: Fatboy Slim thrilled to be performing on ‘his doorstep’ at Wildlife

Sussex’s Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) said he is thrilled to be performing on ‘his doorstep’ at this year’s Wildlife Festival.

Speaking to the renowned DJ, musician and record producer, who lives in Hove, earlier today (April 13) at Shoreham Airport, where he was joined by the Shoreham Allstars, he said he was looking forward to his ‘first big show’ of the summer.

Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim at Shoreham Airport earlier today (April 13)

He said: “This is probably the closest anybody has ever lived to a festival. I try and do something big in the area every year.

“When I’m running and training I run past the airport.

“The last Wildlife, I could hear it from my house. So for something like this to be on your doorstep and to be doing things in your own city, especially when you have got an established love affair with your own city.”

The festival is returning to the airport for the third time.

The event, which was started by Disclosure and Rudimental in 2015, will take place on Friday, June 9 and Saturday June, 10.

It promises to bring revellers ‘the very best of an eclectic mix of dance, pop, indie, hip-hop and more.’

More than 35,000 attended the event last year.

Fatboy Slim was the first headliner to be announced.

