COUNTY NEWS: Woman’s cliff fall death ‘not suspicious’

Police are investigating after a woman fell from a cliff and died at Seven Sisters Country Park.

As reported yesterday, at 2.22pm on Thursday (22 June), emergency services responded to reports of the incident just east of Cuckmere Haven.

Police, fire, coastguard and ambulance were all in attendance, and the body of a woman, believed to be in her twenties, was found at the foot of the cliff, police said.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner for East Sussex has been informed.

Inspector John Adams, of the East Sussex Neighbourhood Response Team, said: “The full circumstances into this tragic incident will be investigated, however at this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious.

“In the meantime, we’d like to remind people to take care around cliff tops and stay well away from the edge, especially in light of the incidents at Seaford Head yesterday and today.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the woman’s death occurred as a result of an erosion to the cliff and it is in no way connected to the Seaford Head incidents.”

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online quoting serial 768 of 22/06.