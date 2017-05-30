Crazy contraptions take centre stage at Wacky Races event

There was crazy fun at Ninfield on Sunday when the Carnival Association held its annual Pram Race/Wacky Races.

Large crowds saw Reico Sanyoalu and Mark Williams zoom to victory in the first race for Junior Karts while Oby Rawlinson and Indigo Di’Girolomo fought off stiff competition to claim victory in the Seniors Race.

The Skateboard Race meant friends Asher Martin and Sam Harrison battled it out with Asher being the eventual winner.

Marshalls, were on-hand to ensure the races went smoothly and safely and to enforce the walking only rule in the ‘Walking Pram Race’. This resulted in another podium finish for ‘CS Soak’ - Oby and Indigo again, with a good second place from Catsfield Boat Race Team’s Damian Richards and Jen Barnes.

There were two very crowded starts for the new and very popular Scooter races. Buddy Williams took first place in the Juniors and a surprise winner, Mary Williams in the Senior Scooter Race left the Book Makers, Mike Dixon and ‘Honest’ John Sweetman rubbing their hands in glee.

Ninfield welcomed the members of the Catsfield Boat Race team, with their brilliant ‘Boat’, and enjoyed a bit of cross village camaraderie and they, of course, won Best Home-made Kart prize. Best Fancy dress went to little Harry and Ivy.

The Carnival Committee would like to extend a massive thanks to Ray Konyn, from Bexhill Wheelers, who joined in on his Penny Farthing, sharing information on the history of the bike as well as joining in with the races.

The other popular event, with a constant queue, was the Nerf gun shooting range – Junior winner Mark Barkow, Seniors- Harriet Sinfoil. There was great excitement during the raffle with fidget spinners proving a more popular prize than a litre of whisky.

The 2017 Carnival Queen and Court were introduced to the Village- Holly Saunders as Queen will be joined by Princesses Darcy Potter, Esme Ling-Cramp, Tolley Isaac and Prince, Elliot Horton, and they will be seen firstly in Ninfield Carnival procession, Saturday 15th July, then again in Bexhill’s on the 29th.

Ninfield Carnival Association is raising money to support local organisations or projects and for the Alzheimer’s Society/Rural Dementia Action Research.

A big thanks to the Blacksmiths Inn, Sponsors Ninfield Parish Council, Rutherford Rare Books and C&C Carpets, to Kelvin and Sharon on the BBq, Robin Fookes on the microphone and to all the hard- working committee members. And finally thank you to everyone who attended and helped to make the day a big success.

