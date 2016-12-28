COUNTY NEWS: Farmer’s heartbreak after thieves steal ‘everything’ from Sussex farm

A heartbroken farmer has been left distraught after thieves stole ‘everything he had’ a week before Christmas.

Around 60 turkeys worth £4,500 were taken in an overnight raid at a farm in Fryern Road, Storrington.

Police said a metal gate was damaged as thieves broke into the site between 6.30pm on Sunday (December 18) and 6.30am on Monday (December 19)

The farmer, who spoke to the County Times but asked to remain anonymous, said he had been completely wiped out and was questioning whether to continue with the business.

He said: “They have taken everything.

“It was my dream to have that place. I have had it for 10 years but I’m not sure if I want it now.

“I can’t take that sort of attack on the chin. I am a one man band and they have just robbed me of everything I have got. I will never get it all back.”

He had been rearing the turkeys for almost a year and said they were ready to be sold to customers for Christmas.

“At this moment in time I am just so gutted,” he continued

“It was terrible having to tell all those people they were not getting a turkey. I felt terrible about it but there’s nothing I can do.

“I will never breed turkeys again, that’s me done.”

He thanked everyone who had supported the farm over the past couple of weeks.

As well as the turkeys thieves also stole expensive tools and work equipment.

PC Mike Russo said: “This has been a significant loss for the owners as the combined total of the turkeys is thought to be around £4,500.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area on Sunday night and who saw anything suspicious to get in touch. We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw any unusual behaviour in the days leading up to the burglary.

“It’s likely that efforts will be made to try to sell these stolen turkeys on. Please be vigilant and mindful of any deal that seems too good to be true.”

If you have any information please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 152 of 19/12.

You can also report online (https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/) or call 101.

