COUNTY NEWS: Man arrested on suspicion of possessing ‘explosive’ following seven-hour police siege

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an ‘explosive’ following a seven-hour police siege in Sussex yesterday.

Irving Walk in Tilgate, Crawley, had to be evacuated due to the armed police siege, which came to an end just before 11pm yesterday (August 13).

The road was cordoned off for five hours to make way for the emergency services. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The road was cordoned off for five hours while armed police negotiated with a man in a house.

Families were moved into the nearby Tilgate Community Centre, to make way for officers who were at the scene for seven hours. Click here for the original story.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive with intent to endanger life, following a stand-off with police in Irving Walk, Crawley, on Sunday afternoon (August 13). He currently remains in police custody.

“Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident continues with the assistance of explosive ordnance disposal experts.”

Armed police at the scene. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

More to follow.

