COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for November 30.

November 30:

Rakim Hussein Ali (aged 35), of Church Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, on November 13, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 81 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. He was fined £103 and banned from driving for 17 months for the motoring offences and fined £50 for the drugs offence.

Thomas Allen (aged 26), of Chiltern Drive, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda vehicle on Parker Road, Hastings, on November 10 while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 61 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £41 and banned from driving for a year.

Adam Back (aged 25), of Brading Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Bexhill Road, Pevensey, on October 1 with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for one year.

Liam Cruttenden (aged 19), of Burden Place, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta at Moor Lane, Westfield on October 16 while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 58 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance, driving without due care and attention and failing to stop for police when required to do so. He was fined a total of £500 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Benjamin Forde (aged 37), of Oakhill Drive, Broad Oak, Rye, pleaded guilty to two offences of sending a voicemail and a text message which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient. The offences took place on September 21 and 22. He was given a 12 month conditional discharge. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Arturs Makarovs (aged 31), of Rushdene, Bexley, London, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Megane, on St Helens Road, Hastings, on November 13 while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 75 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Benjamin Seddon (aged 29), of St Helens Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Royal parade, at Eastbourne, on November 13, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 52 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for a year.

John Winter (aged 37), of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings on November 11. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at McDonalds, at John Macadam Way, St Leonards, on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also banned from driving for one year.

Perry Falconer (aged 23), of Meadow Crescent, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in possession of 332 milligrams of cocaine. The offence took place at Bexhill on October 26. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Marcus Hall (aged 32), of Seven Acre Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi A3 on Priory Road, Hastings, on October 6 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.

Zarene Legge (aged 30), of Meadow Crescent, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Bexhill on October 26. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Colin Restall (aged 32, of Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Denmark Place, Hastings, without due care and attention on June 4. He was fined £40.

Pauline Geoghegan (aged 40), of Sussex Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating and a charge of causing criminal damage to a Toyota vehicle. The offences took place at Hastings on October 4. She also pleaded guilty to stealing three pairs of socks, a pack of pens and a lunchbox, worth £7.95 from Pound Stretcher, in Hastings, on the same date. She was sentenced to a total of 56 days in prison, suspended for one year and ordered to pay a total of £350 compensation. The court also made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and imposed an eight week electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 6am.

Adam Gundry (aged 43), of New Moorsite, Westfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, on August 11 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £280 and banned from driving for one year.

Bradley Isaacs (aged 29), of Brendon Rise, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Sandown Road, Hastings on October 30. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £200 compensation. Magistrates also imposed an eight week electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 5am.

