COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from April 26 to May 3.

April 26:

Shane Leskiw (aged 36), of Royal Terrace, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to notify Hastings Borough Council about a change in employment circumstances, which would effect his entitlement to housing benefit. He also pleaded guilty to failing to notify the Department of Work and Pensions about a change in circumstances which would effect his entitlement to Employment Support Allowance. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Neil Martin (aged 43), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Sedlescombe Road, St Leonards, on April 7, while disqualified. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 220 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of the seriousness of the offences and previous offences of a similar nature.

Rajesh Pall (aged 43), of St Saviours Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to two charges of being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offences took place at Bexhill on September 5 and St Leonards, on December 3, last year. He was fined £80.

Manuel Pasquariello (aged 28), of Grengall Road, London, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Ferry Road, Rye, on January 14. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a tyre iron) in a public place on the same date and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The court made a community order with a requirement of 220 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £50 in compensation.

Neil Raymond (aged 39), of Seven Acre Close, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin. The offence took place at Bexhill Road, on February 22. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Leighton Goobie (aged 40), of Stockleigh Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer. The offence took place at Hastings on April 12. He was fined £50.

April 27:

Nicholas Clark (aged 30), of Drapers Way, St Leonards, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at East Beach, Hastings, on August 28 last year. He was also found to be in breach of a conditional discharge, imposed by an earlier court for offences of causing damage to property and common assault. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 days unpaid work and ordered him to pay £25 in compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Jessica Smith (aged 25), of no fixed address), pleaded guilty to being in possession of a bladed article (a kitchen knife) in a public place. The offence took place at Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, on March 16. The court made a community order and fined her £120.

April 28:

Bradley Bailey (aged 29), of Stockleigh Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Marley Rise, Battle, on January 7 and 14. He pleaded guilty to a further charge of assaulting a woman by beating her at Hastings on January 24 and to a charge of harassment without violence, which took place at Hastings between January 15 and March 6. He was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was the seriousness of the offences and the number and nature of previous convictions. They also issued a restraining order.

Trevor Thorogood (aged 47), of Earl Street, Hastings, was found guilty of using threatening behaviour and being in possession of an offensive weapon (a hammer), in a public place. The offences took place at Hastings on October 13 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 240 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £400 in prosecution costs.

May 2:

Adam Newman (aged 56), of Plynlimmon Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to speeding on St Helens Road, Hastings, on September 28 last year. He was fined £332 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Mamadu Seidi (aged 21) of Cooper Road, Rye, was fined £660 after failing to give information relating to the identity of the driver of a Seat vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of speeding at King Offa Way, Bexhill, on November 7 last year. He also had his driving record endorsed with six penalty points. The verdict was proved under the Single Justice Procedure.

Nicholas Thompson (aged 60), of St Leonards Road, Bexhill, was fined £660 for driving a Citroen vehicle at Maresfield on October 28, last year, with no insurance. He also had his driving record endorsed with six penalty points. The verdict was proved under the Single Justice Procedure.

May 3:

Lennox Burtoo (aged 22), of Cornwallis Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and to using threatening behaviour. The offences took place at Hastings on April 13. He was given a nine month conditional discharge.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.