COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from May 3 - May 10.

May 3:

Sean Jarman (aged 24), of Preston Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on February 24, without due care and attention in that he ‘failed to stop for police and exceeded the speed limit putting other road users in danger. He continued to drive for a sustained period with police officers in pursuit, with two juvenile passengers on board, overtaking, and on occasions driving on the wrong side of the road’. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for two years.

Sean Jarman (aged 24), of Preston Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Piaggio moped on Pevensey Road, St Leonards, on April 14, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance. The court made a community order with a requirement of 280 hours of unpaid work.

Zakar Mohammadi (aged 25), of Warrior Square, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Caves Road, St Leonards, on February 28, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Mark Freeman (aged 55), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a front door. The offence took place at Hastings on March 4. He was fined £300.

Leigh Lander (aged 37) of Boreham Bridge Cottages, Ninfield, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW car on Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, on March 7, with cocaine in his blood stream. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Kimane Dunn (aged 30), of Redlands Lane, Roberstbridge, pleaded guilty to stealing food worth £15.94, from Lidl in Hastings, on April 13. She also admitted being in breach of a one year conditional discharge, made by an earlier court for stealing perfume, worth £104.97, from T K Maxx, in Bexhill Road, St Leonards. The court made a community order with a drug dependency requirement.

James Morris (aged 22), of Fairlight Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Havelock Road, Hastings, on February 3. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to an internal door belonging to Amicus Horizon on March 30. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay a total of £150 in compensation.

May 4:

Edward Clough (aged 20), of Emmanuel Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to causing £47 damage to a window of the Nisa store, in High Street, Hastings, on December 3 last year. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her at High Street, Hastings, on the same date. He was ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

Anthony Ripley (aged 39), of Battle Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing £776 damage to a CCTV security camera system. The offence took place at Upper Glen Road, St Leonards, between January 13 and January 16. He also pleaded guilty to stealing multiple packets of ham and bacon, worth £42.90, from the Co-op store in London Road, St Leonards, on March 22 and to stealing a pair of jeans from Marks and Spencers, at Priory Meadow, on March 9. In addition he pleaded guilty to stealing headphones from Robert Dyas, at Hastings, on January 18 and to stealing DVDs from Argos, Hastings, on December 5. He pleaded guilty to stealing meat, worth £40.50, from Co-op at Battle, on March 15 and meat and cheese, worth £59.41, from the Co-op at Ninfield Road, Sidley, on April 20. He pleaded guilty to stealing toiletries, worth £21.56, from Poundstretcher, at Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on April 20. He admitted to being in breach of a conditional discharge, imposed by an earlier court for two offences of shoplifting. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £400 compensation.

May 8:

Michelle Birnie (aged 45), of Deepdene Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Hastings on May 7. She was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison suspended for one year. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 160 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offence involved more than one attack and there were previous convictions for assault.

May 10:

Jamie Jordan (aged 26), of Buxton Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Bodiam Drive, St Leonards on March 6, while disqualified. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and to driving with cannabis in his blood stream and being in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year. He was fined £100 for the drug possession offence.

Luke Kirkpatrick (aged 29), of Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm by malicious wounding. The offence took place at Sidley Working Men’s Club, Holliers Hill, Bexhill, on December 9 last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

Tristan Redford (aged 21), of Mayfield Way, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Hastings Road, Battle, on March 11 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £260 and banned from driving for one year.

