COURT RESULTS: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from July 19 – July 27.

July 19:

Jonathan Bishop (aged 43), of Caldbec Hill, Battle, pleaded guilty to five charges of assaulting a woman by beating her and to a charge of unlawfully damaging sunglasses, worth £150, belonging to the victim. The offences took place at Hastings, Battle and Bodiam between December 26 last year and June 18.

The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Vivien McCarthy (aged 72), of the Broadway, Fairlight, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Car on the A21, London Road, Whatlington, on April 21, without due care and attention.

She was fined £350 and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Precious Newbury (aged 25), of New Ruttington Lane, Canterbury, Kent, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

The offence took place at Pontins Camber Sands Leisure Park on June 14,

The court made a community order and fined her £50.

July 20:

Leamm Harmer (aged 19), of Vicarage Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on July 2. The court made a community order and issued a restraining order. He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Lloyd Jones (aged 37) of Down Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to stealing Gillette razors worth £216 from Boots at the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on July 7. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Neil Martin (aged 43), of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. The offence took place at Tower Road West, St Leonards, on July 7. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance.

He admitted to being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court for another offence of driving while disqualified.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of previous offences and that he takes no notice of court orders.

Ben Barlow (aged 25), of Fishmarket Road, Rye, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order by sending messages and making telephone calls. The offences took place at Hastings on April 30.

He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Dean Ellis (aged 29), of Old Church Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing £200 damage to the windscreen of a Seat vehicle.

The offence took place at St Leonards on February 26. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

July 21:

Mark Coates (aged 49), of Eatenden Lane, Mountfield, was found guilty of not wearing a seatbelt.

The offence took place on the A271 North Trade Road, at Battle on September 8 last year.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £700 in prosecution costs.

July 27:

Zakinah Nory (aged 24), of Grove Road, Folkestone, Kent, was found guilty of causing a man distress by stalking him. She attended his place of work on March 7, disrupting his business and phoned him five times at work on March 30 before confronting him at his work address and spitting at him. The court made a community order and issued a restraining order.

She was also ordered to pay £300 in proseuction costs.

Krystal Montgomery (aged 31), of Battle Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her.

The offence took place at Marina Pavilion, St Leonards, on June 14.

The court made a community order and ordered her to pay £100 compensation.