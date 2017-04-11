Intruders steal £85,000 worth of equipment from Battle business

Police are investigating the theft of some £85,000 worth of equipment from a gardening and tree surgery business in Battle.

It was stolen from the Armadillo Group premises in Telham Lane some time between Friday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 5 after intruders used bolt croppers to remove padlocks from gates and broke into a shipping container on site used to store the missing items.

Stolen property includes an Ifor Williams double-axle trailer, a green Quadtech 160 wood chipper, a blue Wallenstein 630EU wood splitter, a Polaris 900 diesel all-terrain vehicle, five Husqvarna chain saws and various other power tools and equipment.

PC Steve Meppem, of the Hastings and Rother neighbourhood response team, said: “Given the size of some items and the number stolen, it is highly likely that the offenders used vehicles of their own to carry out this theft.

“Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, who is offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances or who has any other information which may help our investigation is asked to get in touch without delay.”

Information can be reported online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or by email to 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 499 of 05/04.

Details can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by phoning 101.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.