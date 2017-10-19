Man left with broken ribs after pub attack in Camber

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in which a man suffered broken ribs in Camber.

The victim, a 36-year-old man from Ashford, was drinking in the Camber Castle Pub on Lydd Road at around 6pm on Sunday (October 1).

He was repeatedly punched by a man, causing fractured ribs and a fractured eye socket.

The suspect is described as being white, in his 30s, of medium build and having short cropped hair balding at the front and top. He was wearing light coloured trousers, a white shirt and a tank top sweater. He stated that he lived in Croydon and was staying with parents in the Camber area.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of this person should contact police online quoting serial 943 of 01/10.