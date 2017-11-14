Partnership approach to discourage angling offences in Hastings and Rother

Police in Hastings and Rother are working with partner agencies to tackle the theft of fish from private waters across the district.

Recently reported incidents have pointed to fishing lakes being targeted by poachers who, it is claimed, are also mistreating fish once landed.

Local Heritage and Wildlife Crime Officer Daryl Holter said the issue was also of concern to the Environment Agency and The Angling Trust, and both organisations were supporting steps to deter and detect offences. The National Wildlife Crime Unit and the RSPCA are similarly involved.

PCSO Holter said: “We are working together to combat angling related crimes, to raise the profile of lawful fishing and to support the angling community in general. We will be carrying out regular patrols and looking at enforcement, education and prevention as appropriate.”

Anyone with information concerning offences and those committing them is asked to contact police online or phone 101 with details. If an offence is in progress or believed to be imminent, call 999.