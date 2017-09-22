Police appeal after cash ‘stolen’ from small farm shop

Sussex Police have received reports of a woman stealing cash from an honesty box in a small farm shop in Northiam, Rye.

A police spokesman said the woman also reportedly ‘helped herself to a packet of shortbread from a shelf’ on September 9 at 1.30pm.

The spokesman added: “The suspect was described as white, 5ft 5in, stocky with long black hair and has a stud in the left side of her nose.

“She went to the cash drawer, helped herself to cash then helped herself to a packet of shortbread from a shelf.

“She drove off in a Citroen Picasso.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact police on 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting 618 of 12/9.