Police cordon off road after call to property

Police have partially cordoned off a road in Bexhill after being called to a property.

Officers were called to an address in Sackville Road, Bexhill at around 4.15pm today. Part of the road was cordoned off, and two police car units remain at the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesman could not confirm the nature of the incident, but said it was ‘nothing of concern to members of the public’: “There is certainly no risk to anyone; it is just a standard visit.”

The Observer has approached the police for further information.