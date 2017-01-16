Police investigating motorcycle thefts in Hastings and Rother

Police in Hastings and Rother are appealing for information after receiving reports of three locked motorbikes being stolen.

The thefts took place overnight in the Hastings and Rother areas over a period of four days from Friday (January 6).

The stolen bikes are described as a red and white Yamaha R6 from the Valley Park area of Rye, a white Yamaha 125cc XT from Stockleigh Road, Hastings, and a blue Honda CB400 from Hastings Road, Bexhill.

Inspector Daniel Russell said: “If you see any of the bikes or have any information that can assist us, please report online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting Operation Yamaha. Alternatively, you contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-org.uk.”

