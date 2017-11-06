Reward offered for help finding wanted man

Sussex Police is offering a £500 reward for information which leads to the arrest of a wanted man.

Callum Gower is wanted for questioning in relation to an assault and a number of drug offences, including the supply of Class A substances.

The 21 year old is currently of no fixed address, but is known to frequent Hastings and Rye, and is also known to have contacts and associations with people in these areas.

He is described as white, about 5’8”, of medium build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information of his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1047 of 04/11. In an emergency, dial 999.