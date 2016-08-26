VIDEO: Murder investigation continues

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

The investigation into the suspected murder of a 19-year-old is still underway, police have said.

As previously reported, a 27-year-old man from Portslade was arrested in Burgess Hill yesterday on suspicion of murder after the woman’s body was found in Chrisdory Road, Mile Oak.

The scene of the suspected murder at a property in Chrisdory Road, Mile Oak. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The house is still a crime scene as forensic teams continue their work, Sussex Police has said.

The murder has also been reported to the independent body which deals with police complaints. Click here for the full story.

