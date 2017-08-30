Crowhurst Horticultural Society Entries invited to Autumn Show

Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society is inviting entries to its Autumn Flower Show which takes place at Crowhurst Village hall on Saturday, September 16, from 2pm.

With over 80 classes the society welcome entries into the show from everyone. The show is open to public from 2pm and admission is free. Hard-copies of the schedules are available at various locations within the village, download from: www.crowhursthorticultural.org.uk, or for more information call Alan on 07870525441.