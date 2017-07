Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society are calling for entries to their Summer Flower Show which will be held as part of the Crowhurst Village Fayre on Saturday August 12, 2pm. There are over 75 classes and schedules can be downloaded at: www.crowhursthorticultural.org.uk There will also be a plant stall and the society are appealing for donations of plants to sell on the day. Please deliver to the show before 2pm.

Visit the website for more details or call Alan on 0787 052 5441.