Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society (CDHS) will be holding their annual Plant Sale at Crowhurst Village hall, next Saturday (May 6) 10am-12noon. The event is part of Crowhurst Village Market. Chairman Mary Boorman (pictured with CDHS member Bob Clifford) is appealing for donations of plants, flowers or any garden related items.

Deliver to the hall on May 6 from 8am or call Alan for collection on 07870525441. Visit: www.crowhursthorticulturalsociety.org.uk