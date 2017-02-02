Cute Kids winners are announced

We asked readers to select their favourite from dozens of photographs and now the votes have been counted for the Cute Kids competition.

We had some amazing pictures of little angels from bouncing babies to tiny tots.

Mason SUS-170202-100406001

In the end though you chose eight month old Mason Farnborough as the winner, while Dottie Cooper, also eight months old, was the runner-up.

Mason’s parent Jaeger said: “Mason lives in Hastings Old Town.

“We’re all so proud of Mason to be crowned the winner of the competition. Being born very premature, the odds were stacked against him. However Mason is the most determined baby boy and doesn’t give up!

“He is kind natured with a beautiful smile and contagious laugh. Along With his big blue eyes, blond hair he has the best personality always giggling and is always on the move exploring and learning new things. We would like to thank everybody who voted for our precious angel.”

Dottie was born at the conquest hospital and lives in Hastings with her mum and dad.

Dottie’s mum Danielle said: “We are over the moon with Dottie coming second in the competition.

“Obviously to us she is perfect and beautiful but we are so happy and want to thank everyone who voted for her.

“She is almost one years old and is into everything, crawling, pulling herself up on the furniture and trying to walk.

“She loves swimming and has no fear in the water. She’s a happy, cheeky little girl developing a fun sense of humour with a very strong will of determination.”

