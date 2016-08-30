Cyclist dies following accident in Battle

A cyclist has died after falling from her bike in Battle.

The 59-year-old woman came off her bike near Tesco Express on Battle Hill just after 7.30pm on Friday (August 26) and suffered a serious head injury.

The Kent Air Ambulance, two ambulances and two paramedic cars were called and the woman was treated at the scene.

The victim, from Battle, was taken by road to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where she sadly died on Sunday (August 28).

Sussex Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Sergeant Pete Verney said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to get in touch.

“Please email us on collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Wayfarer.”

