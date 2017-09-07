Cyclist suffers shoulder injury during Iden road collision

A cyclist was injured following a collision with a car in Iden yesterday (Wednesday, September 6).

Emergency services attended the scene in Grove Lane at around 2.45pm.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We responded to reports that a cyclist had been involved in a collision with a car. We sent one paramedic car and ambulance to the scene and the air ambulance team were called out.

“The cyclist suffered injuries to his shoulder.”

The man was then taken to the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards.

