Deadline looming for writing competition

There’s only a few days left for budding young authors to let their imaginations loose in a world of invading warriors and fearsome conflict and get their entry in to English Heritage for its Battle of Hastings story competition.

The clock is ticking as entries must be in by midnight on Sunday, October 1. To enter, youngsters need to write 200 words if they are under 10, or 500 words if they are aged 10 or above.

All entrants will receive free entry for themselves and an adult to see England’s most famous conflict unfurl before their eyes at the annual re-enactment at Battle Abbey – this year being held on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15.

Competition judges are children’s author Jim Eldridge, BBC Radio Sussex presenter Sarah Gorrell and Battle Abbey property manager Natasha Williams.

They are looking for the most imaginative, original and exciting stories inspired by 1066. The overall winners of each category will be invited into the main arena and there will be special commendations for the most gory story, the most imaginative tale and the most unexpected ending.

Winners and those with commendations will each receive a medal and prizes.

All entrants will be able to see their story on display at the event’s popular literary zone, where a host of authors will be giving talks, readings and book signings.

English Heritage expects more than 600 re-enactors from across the globe to take part in this year’s spectacular event, which also features living history areas depicting the daily toil of everyday life on both sides of the channel, the chance for children to re-enact their own battle, weaponry and cavalry displays, falconry, a medieval marketplace to browse and have a go archery. The event is open from 10am to 4pm each day, with the main battle action starting at 3pm.

Admission is adults £17.00, concessions £15.10, children £10, family ticket £42.40 with discounts for English Heritage members. There is a 10 per cent discount early-bird discount for tickets bought online in advance at www.english-heritage.org.uk or on 0370 333 1183.

Stories for the competition can be emailed together with the entrant’s name, age and contact details to battle.abbey@english-heritage.org.uk, or sent by post to 1066 Story Competition, Battle Abbey, East Sussex TN33 0AD, by midnight on Sunday 1 October. Winners will be informed by October 7 and free tickets to the re-enactment on Saturday, October 14 will be sent to every entrant in advance.