Debbie Masters’ family thanks town for support

The family of a woman who was killed when she was hit by a car while out walking in Battle, has thanked the town for its outpouring of support following the tragedy.

Debbie Masters was walking with husband Ian and the couple’s three children when the incident happened at Upper Lake on Sunday, March 19.

Since the crash which claimed the 37-year-old’s life, the town has rallied around the Masters family, with many donating to a fund set up to provide support during this difficult time.

The Dean of Battle, Dr John Edmondson said: “At the Battle Parish Assembly on April 27, I shared the following on behalf of Ian Masters and his family.

“Ian is so grateful for all the support he is receiving at this difficult time and has asked that his thanks might also be expressed to the community through the pages of the Battle Observer.

“As we all know, it was a tragic day for our community when a car collided with the Masters family as they were chatting outside the Lounge café in the High Street.

“Debbie Masters sadly died the next day of her injuries.

“In the face of their personal tragedy, Ian, Kaden, Noah and Buster have been coping bravely. It will never be the same for them again and of course there will be many difficult times ahead.

“Nevertheless, Ian has been deeply moved by the love and concern which has been shown by so many within the local community – and from further afield.

“Emergency services helped at the time of the accident and in the hours that followed. Subsequently, family and close neighbours have given much-valued comfort and practical support. Particularly moving has been the very large number of people who have made gifts through the support fund being administered by the town council, and by other means.

“On behalf of Kaden, Noah, Buster and himself, Ian would like to express his sincere gratitude to all who have joined in to help.

“The love of the community around them is helping them to cope both emotionally and financially at this difficult time.”