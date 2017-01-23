Developers ‘no longer pursuing’ controversial housing plans in Robertsbridge

Developers are no longer pursuing controversial plans for 34 homes in Robertsbridge having withdrawn them before they were due to be decided on.

Croudace Homes withdrew its application for the homes on Grove Farm after Rother District Council officers opposed them ahead of the planning committee meeting on Thursday (January 19).

The committee was due to assess two applications for the site – one for the homes and another to convert a listed barn and animal shelter.

In a letter to the council, Croudace’s Morwenna McKay said: “Having reviewed your recommendation we would like to withdraw the applications.

“I can confirm that Croudace will not be pursuing the scheme any further.”

The application was a re-assessed version of a plan for 35 homes on the same field which developers withdrew in October, 2015.

Planning officers said the negative impact on a listed barn, neighbours and wildlife, plus insufficient affordable housing, made the proposal unsuitable for approval.

Developers argued the site is designated for housing under Rother’s local plan and a lack of housing supply should add enough weight to accept the scheme.

The parish council and 43 objectors opposed the application, and the village’s neighbourhood plan does not designate the farm for housing.

Ten of the homes would have been ‘affordable’ but the officers wanted a minimum of 40 per cent, and the application ‘fails to provide housing for the elderly’.

