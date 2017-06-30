District in bottom ten for broadband

Rother District has been named as one of the worst places in the UK for broadband speeds, according to a new study by Which?.

The research placed Rother in the bottom ten for broadband speeds, with the slowest average download speed recorded at 9.5Mpbs, despite 10Mbps being the minimum recommended speed for families under the Government Universal Service Obligation.

Hastings recorded an average of 15.6Mpbs, while the fastest speeds in the UK were found in Tamworth at 30.4Mpbs. The bottom three slowest download speeds were all found in Scotland.

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of Home Services, said: “Far too many households across the UK are suffering from slow broadband speeds, which can stop you being able to carry out essential daily tasks. We are encouraging everyone with broadband to use our speed checker so people can see if they are getting the speeds that they’ve been promised by their provider and find out how to complain if their speed is too slow. This will also help to further highlight where problem areas are across the UK, putting pressure on government and providers to help everyone get a good broadband connection.”

A Department for Culture, Media and Sport spokesman said: “Superfast broadband is now available to 93 per cent of the UK, and we are reaching thousands more homes and businesses every week. These figures don’t show what broadband is available – they show many people haven’t taken up speeds that are already available to them. Thanks to the Digital Economy Act passed last month, we will now directly ensure universal access to high speed broadband for the whole of the UK.

“People can check what speeds are available to them by entering their postcode at gosuperfastchecker.culture.gov.uk.”

