Divisive heritage railway scheme set for approval?

A divisive proposal to restore a heritage railway line between Bodiam and Robertsbridge, with a level crossing on the A21, could be approved tomorrow (Thursday, February 9).

Rother Valley Railway wants to re-create the missing link allowing steam trains to travel between Robertsbridge and Tenterden.

But the line would cross the A21, which has lead to opposition from people concerned about additional traffic problems, including the A21 Reference Group.

Other worries raised include flooding, traffic and parking problems in Robertsbridge and the area of outstanding natural beauty.

Nearly 180 supportive comments have been made to the council though, with many people highlighting the economic benefits, including the National Trust.

They also argue the level crossings would not cause more than a minute of disruption as there would not be as many trains using the line as a standard track.

Rother District Council officers recommend approving the proposal ahead of the planning committee meeting, as the statutory consultants make no reason to turn it down, including Highways England, but stipulate numerous conditions.

If it is passed, the scheme would need to be assessed by the secretary of state for transport and Office of Rail Regulation before the level crossings are built.

The proposed line goes from the train station on Station Road, Bodiam, roughly following the River Rother, under Salehurst, over the A21 to Northbridge Street, Robertsbridge, where a similar line has been built from Robertsbridge Railway Station.

When the scheme was first proposed in 2014, there was widespread opposition to a level crossing on the A21, with a banner going up nearby in protest.

Highways England originally opposed the idea too but has changed its mind saying it would prefer a bridge and admitted a level crossing for a heritage railway will have less impact than a crossing for a main line.

As for the flood risk, there are ‘grave concerns’ it would put Robertsbridge at risk but Rother Valley Railway say it has gone to ‘great pains’ to make sure that is not the case.

The Environment Agency, like Highways England, did initially oppose the plans but has since reconsidered as flood mitigation will be part of the scheme.

Planning officers believe the proposed development would have an acceptable impact on the High Weald AONB, as the line dates back to the 1890s so to an extent it is already part of the landscape.

Another issue of contention is that three different people own the land the line passes through, and opposers claim no agreement has been made with them.

