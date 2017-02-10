Dog trapped under fallen Etchingham tree rescued

A dog trapped under a fallen tree in Etchingham was rescued by firefighters yesterday evening (Thursday, February 9).

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crew from Heathfield were sent to Church Farm Close after reports of a trapped pooch at around 6.15pm.

The crew rescued the dog, who was left in the care of the owner.

