Dontions appeal for Crowhurst Jumble Sale

Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society hold their first fundraising Jumble Sale of the year at Crowhurst Village Hall on Saturday January 21, and are appealing for donations.

The event starts at 9.30am and promises to be a lot of fun. Along with a rumble in the jumble there’s also an opportunity to peruse a Vintage stall, enjoy light refreshments, or purchase plants and bulbs. Entry 50p.

To get the jumble sale off to a flying start the society is appealing for donations (no large items.) Please deliver to the hall on the morning of the jumble, 8-9am or call Alan to arrange collection on 0787 0525 441.

Founded in 1972 the society aims to encourage the growing of flowers, fruit and vegetables, to promote cookery, handicrafts and photography among the people of Crowhurst and surrounding area. www.crowhursthorticultural.org.uk