Drama workshops for youngsters in Rye prove to be a great success

Organisers at the Rye Creative Centre was delighted to have such a great response to the RCC Youth Theatre Pilot workshops .

Held recently at the New Road venue, in the former Freda Gardham School, the sessions were full of children and young people aged from 6-19.

The Workshops consisted of drama based ‘warm up’ games, to help everyone relax, then focus games to encourage using eye contact and communicating with confidence.

The TV and Film Workshops were very popular, encouraging the more reluctant children to join into the fun drama games.

They also worked on improvisation and TV scripts from Young Dracula, all the children really enjoyed and engaged with the workshops.

Teachers Jeremy and Hayley were extremely impressed at how the participant threw themselves into the workshops, and have had several emails and calls from parents thanking them.

They said that the initial pilot workshop made them feel extremely positive about the future potential for a successful Youth Theatre at the Rye Creative Centre at some point in the future.

As well as directing, Jeremy is now Head of Acting/Musical Theatre at a new college in Bexhill and has taught at Stagecoach, Mountview, Guildford School of Acting, Italia Conti weekend school.

Hayley is an experienced acting coach and specialises in screen acting. She has been the Film and TV teacher at The Pauline Quirke Academies in Tunbridge Wells, Tonbridge and Rochester for three years.

Hayley has made thirty plus films with 6-18 year olds, as well as coached students to success with their work in front of the camera.

Hayley’s other teaching experience includes; Senior Tutor at The London Speech Workshop, teacher/producer at Perform Drama, The Actors Studio, With Panache and On Screen Workshops.

There are currently no drama classes for local youngsters who have an interest in acting and the performing arts, or those who simply wish to build their confidence - Rye Creative Centre has a 200 seater theatre, so it made sense for it to become the natural ‘home’ for a youth theatre.