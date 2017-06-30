Driver seriously injured following collision with a tree in Winchelsea

A man sustained serious injuries after the vehicle he was driving collided with a tree in Winchelsea.

Police were called to the incident involving a Peugeot van, which was travelling west towards Hastings, at 5.56am on Friday (June 30).

The driver, a local man in his 20s, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.

The A259 is currently closed in both directions between the junctions of Workhouse Lane in Icklesham and Monks Walk in Winchelsea while investigations are carried out, and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Rothbury.

