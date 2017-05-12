East Sussex schools’ warning after pupils offered ecstasy sweets

Parents are being warned after reports children were offered sweets containing ecstasy.

East Sussex County Council released a warning to schools of schoolchildren being offered sweets containing the drug on Thursday evening.

An ESCC spokesperson said, “We take any suggestion that the safety of children in East Sussex is under threat very seriously.

“On Thursday evening we received information that schoolchildren were being offered sweets which contained Ecstasy.

“We have shared the information we received to ensure schools can discuss the dangers of accepting sweets from strangers with pupils, and warning the wider school community.”