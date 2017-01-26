Emergency services called to crash in Battle

Firefighters, police and ambulance crews were called to Battle this morning (Thursday, January 26) following a crash.

The emergency services were alerted to an accident on Whatlington Road shortly after 9.30am.

Firefighters from Battle and Bohemia Road fire stations were called amid fears that someone was trapped in a vehicle.

However no one needed to be cut free.

One woman is believed to have been hurt in the incident and was left in the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The extend of her injuries are not known.

More information as we get it.

