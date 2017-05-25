End of an era for Battle shop

A shopkeeper is to bid an emotional farewell to customers as she prepares to close her shop after almost three decades of trading.

Shelagh Duffill has run Battle Wool Shop in Mount Street for 28 years.

But Shelagh has decided it is now time to retire, and with no one able to take over the business, it will close for the final time on June 30.

Shelagh told the Observer: “My husband is retiring and it’s time for me to as well.

“We want to be able to enjoy the grandchildren and do some travelling.”

She added: “It’s come down to the point where it (the business) needed someone to pick it up and start going online and all that sort of thing, which I have not really got the experience to do.

“You can’t teach an old dog new tricks, lets put it that way.

“If there was someone younger involved I’m sure it could have been picked up and shaken and more could have been done.”

Battle Wool Shop is currently selling off remaining stock with a 40 percent discount.

The building, which includes four bedroom living accommodation, was put up for sale at Easter.

Sadly a buyer has yet to be found.

Shelagh said: “We always lived above the shop until 2001 when we moved up the road and it became my husband’s office, so it’s been an accountant’s office since then.”

However the building does come with planning permission, which will enable the buyer to turn the offices back into residential accommodation if required.

Shelagh says she has fond memories of the 28 years she has spent at the helm of Battle Wool Shop.

She said: “It’s the end of an era.

“I loved having the shop.

“I have had some smashing customers and now I have got their daughters and even their granddaughters as customers.

“And I will miss it all. I think the staff will as well.

“It’s always been a happy place to come and work.”

Shelagh will continue to run her ever-popular Knit and Knatter sessions, which take place at The Bull pub on the second and fourth Saturday of the month, 10.30am-12.30pm.

Shelagh thanked all the Battle Wool Shop staff for their work over the years and customers, past and present.

She also thanked husband Robert for all his support.