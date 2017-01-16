Urgent appeal to help hedgehogs

An urgent appeal for food for hedgehogs has been put out by Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital.

During the winter, about 95 per cent of the patients at the hospital are hedgehogs. Many are either too small or too sick to survive the cold months in the wild.

Asha Park, administrative assistant, said: “We currently have more than 400 hedgehogs with us at the moment, some receiving life-saving treatment.

“They are eating us out of house and home and will soon run out of food for them. We are asking for people to kindly donate tins of food for the hedgehogs.”

The wildlife charity treats more than 3,000 sick or injured creatures from across Sussex and Hampshire each year.

Hedgehog numbers in Britain have seen a rapid decline but Brent Lodge has been doing what it can by caring for large numbers each winter.

The aim is to put as many breeding a pairs as possible back out into the wild in the warmer weather.

Donations of basic necessities, like tins of poultry-based pet food, can help the hedgehogs build up their strength. On average, at the peak, the hospital will get through up to 100 tins of cat and dog food a day.

The hospital also already received newspapers following an earlier appeal but more are always needed.

Alternatively, make a donation through the online shop so the charity can purchase the items.

