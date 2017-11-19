Village’s flooding problem is discussed at public meeting

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd visited Winchelsea Beach Village Hall on Saturday (November 4) to discuss progress on flooding.

The Home Secretary met with representatives of Southern Water, the Environment Agency, Romney Marshes Area Internal Drainage Board, Rother District Council, owners and managers of local caravan parks, and local District and Parish Councillors at the public meeting.

She said: “On this occasion of my third multi-agency public meeting and my fifth meeting with the relevant agencies, I was delighted to hear the encouraging news that, following significant investment by Southern Water in repairs to the sewer network of £100,000 during 2017, good progress is being made. It is perhaps too soon to tell if works to date will remedy the problem, as it’s been a drier year than usual, and there will be a need for effective enforcement action to make those responsible clear the drainage ditches, so I will stay in touch with this issue and encourage constituents to contact me if they have any concerns.”

Mike James, groundwater infiltration stakeholder engagement manager for Southern Water, said: “Southern Water has invested £210,000 in surveying and sealing the sewers in Winchelsea Beach during the past three years but the pace of our work has increased this year due to the introduction of new technology which allows us to survey a surcharged sewer. “We keep our customers informed of what we are doing, but Saturday’s public meeting presented us with a great opportunity to talk to residents face to face, to reassure them that we are confident the performance of the sewer system will improve this winter.

“All the other organisations involved have also been busy and we’re convinced working together is the key to delivering the best overall solution for the residents of Winchelsea Beach.”