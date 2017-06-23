Etchingham set to turn purple in memory of well-loved Emma

Villagers in Etchingham are holding a charity event next month in memory of a well-loved resident.

Emma Beeney, 40, of Willow Close, died after a generator fell off a Ford Transit lorry and hit her on High Street on August 8.

Her husband Rob suffered serious injuries.

The whole village was left devastated and shocked by the incident.

A 24-hour netball marathon will be held at Parsonage Couurt on July 7 to help raise funds for the Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance and Barn Owls Pre-School.

Villager Colin Boylett said: “In August last year while walking to the station, two of our residents were involved in an accident. Rob Beeney, who sustained serious head injuries, was airlifted to hospital but Emma tragically died at the scene.

“As well as raising money for these two very worthwhile causes, we would like to honour Emma’s memory by decorating the village in her favourite colour.

“In the run-up to the netball marathon and until the anniversary of her death on August 8 we are asking residents to decorate their homes and gardens with purple ribbons. The ribbons are available from various locations in the village, cost 50p each, with all proceeds going to the charities.”

Following her death, tributes poured in for Mrs Beeney, who worked as a warrant officer in the Army in Andover, Hampshire, with people leaving flowers and messages on the church wall.

Her mother Maggie called her ‘the most beautiful person and the most precious person’.

Mrs Beeney was also a regular helper at the summer fete and other village events.

The netball marathon on July 7 starts at 6pm.

A lot of people are expected to attend and to make sure all cars are parked in a safe and considerate manner a rota of stewards will be set up to monitor the car park at all the busy times. Organisers need volunteers and an online form to submit details can be found on the first page of the village website at www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk.

Anyone who can help but does not have a computer should ring Colin on 01580 819532.

For more information about the netball marathon go to the Facebook page www.facebook.com/etchinghamnetballathon or email etchingham24netball@outlook.com.

