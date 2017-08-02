ETHEL’s creative space is a work of art

New creative space, concept store and gallery ETHEL was officially launched in Rye last Friday (July 28) with a private view of the first solo exhibition by Rye-based painter and ex-graffiti artist James Tomlinson.

A large crowd including local artists and friends of ETHEL turned out to view the new works by James Tomlinson in his debut solo exhibition ‘Debris: Bits and Peaces’ and to enjoy wine and canapes to launch the unique new venue.

Artwork by Rye based artist James Tomlinson

Matt Forbes-Dale says ETHEL’s aim is to offer a space for local artists, makers and creatives and to present a constantly changing curation of exhibitions, workshops and interactive events. “ETHEL will promote and sell one-off, handmade and limited edition work with the initial curation including ceramics by Bekky May, upcycled furniture by Fern Adams and an installation piece by recent Rye Studio graduate Andras Jacobs,” he said.

Matt says they are delighted to have local artist James Tomlinson exhibiting: “James’s work mixes the personal with the political to powerful effect, exposing his views on the state of our planet and mixing an urban street style with a lyrical sense of natural beauty. Self-taught, James initially expressed himself through graffiti art which involved several brushes with the law and now works in various mediums including painting and photography.”

The exhibition is on until August 25. ETHEL, based at 17, East Street, Rye will also be a venue for Rye Jazz Festival. www.ethelloves.me

Artwork by Rye based artist James Tomlinson