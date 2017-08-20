Events of the last 40 years set to be depicted in beautiful floral display

Ninfield Flower Group is marking its 40th Anniversary with a celebratory Flower Festival over the three days of the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The festival is entitled ‘40 Years On’ and is an eclectic mix of some of the many notable events from the last 40 years – from local news to global happenings.

Chairman Christine Purkess said: “We hope we have designed a festival with something which will appeal to everyone.

“The titles being arranged cover a wide range of topics from the M25 being opened to Tim Peake circling the earth, and on to the first Harry Potter book being published.”

The Flower Festival will be officially opened on Saturday, August 26 at 10.30am by Phil McCorry – one of the four men from Bexhill who won the Indian Ocean Rowing Race in 2009 in a record time of 68 days, 19 hours and 14 minutes. This incredible achievement is another of the events being depicted as a floral arrangement for this year’s festival.

The festival will be open daily from 10.30am to 4.30pm from Saturday, August 26 to Monday, August 28 in Ninfield Memorial Hall, Bexhill Road, Ninfield.

This year, the event is in aid of the Bexhill Street Pastors, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and Joshua Smith of Bexhill and Ninfield Memorial Hall.

Entry is £2 per person, with proceeds from the day being divided among the aforementioned good causes.

There will be refresments, plants and various stalls, as well as a raffle.

More information can be found at www.ninfieldflowergroup.co.uk.