Explosive bonfire celebrations set to return with a bang

The family-friendly Ewhurst and Staplecross bonfire celebrations are set to return with a bang this weekend.

On Saturday (October 28), visitors can enjoy the traditional Sussex bonfire featuring fancy dress competitions, a torchlit procession and a firework display.

The evening’s entertainment gets underway at 6pm with the judging of the fancy dress competition before the procession forms outside the Cross Inn at 7pm.

At 7.15pm, the torchlit procession moves off from Staplecross to Cripps Corner, then back to the bonfire field.

The giant bonfire will be lit at 8.30pm before the evening concludes with the grand firework display at 9pm.

Admission for the event is just £1 per person.

Drivers have been advised that the main roads through Staplecross will be closed from 7pm and 10pm.

If you are planning to park in or around the village, organisers have strongly recommended that visitors arrive by 6pm at the latest.

Visitors who park in the village hall car park, Cricketers Field or Forge Lane should be aware that vehicles will not be able to leave the area until the road closure is lifted, at 10pm, to allow pedestrians to leave the area in safety.

Organisers of the evening said: “We pride ourselves on the family-friendly nature of our event – but it is nevertheless a traditional Sussex torchlit procession and firework display – by its nature, it is loud, noisy, and can be frightening if you are not used to it.

“Although we encourage family participation, you should expect loud and sudden noises, and bright explosions. You may consider that it is not suitable for babies and young children to be present.

“We remind you that you are choosing to attend our event at your own risk – we will not accept responsibility for any personal injury, loss or damage to property.

“We thank you for you cooperation and hope you have an enjoyable evening.”