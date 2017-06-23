Family pay tribute to 'extremely caring husband and father'

The family of a Bexhill man who died in a collision near Fairlight last week have paid tribute to ‘an extremely caring husband and father’.

A popular Bexhill figure, 55-year-old Konrad Pieterse died in a collision while cycling on Battery Hill on Thursday, June 15.

Born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa, Konrad and his family moved to Bexhill in 2002. He had lived in the town for 15 years where he worked as a dental technician.

Bridget, his wife of 27 years, paid tribute to him this week. She said: “He was a very generous, kind-hearted person. He would forget about himself and always be looking to help the next person he could.

“He was successful both in his work and as a sportsman, having played table tennis and cycling.

“He was also an extremely caring husband and father. People just loved him. This has left a big void in South Africa as well as the UK.”

Konrad was also a well-liked figure among the local table tennis community. He played for Bexhillians Table Tennis Club during the last few seasons having previously represented Willett & Phillips TTC for a number of years.

Paying tribute Trevor Towner, of Bexhillians TTC, said: “The words I would use to describe him are a gentleman, respected, humble, caring, helpful, devoted and well-liked. Even when he lost he would always congratulate his opponent and say ‘well done’. He was such a nice, top guy.”

He was also a member of Eastbourne Rovers Cycling Club and undertook long distance rides for charity.

He had been part of a nine-strong group of cyclists who were heading to Belgium on a ride to raise money for Charity for Kids when he lost his life.

Konrad was also a deeply religious person and devoted to the church. He had also grown up in the faith as his father had been a minister in South Africa.

There will be a service at Pevensey Bay Baptist Church from 1pm on Thursday, July 6 followed by a funeral at Eastbourne Crematorium from 2.30pm. After the service there will be a gathering back at the church.

Donations can be made by to Charity for Kids c/o Arthur C. Towner Ltd, Audley House, 1 Albert Road, Bexhill, TN40 1DG.

He is survived by his wife Bridget and daughters Martina and Maxine.