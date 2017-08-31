Family pay tribute to man killed in Hooe crash

The family of a 26-year-old man who died in a collision at Hooe last weekend have paid tribute to his memory.

Danny Royal-Heaphey, from Langney, Eastbourne, but originally from London, was driving a blue BMW M3 on the A259 Marsh Road when he was in collision with a white Ducato Auto-Trail campervan.

Danny was taken to King’s College Hospital, London, where he later died.

This week, his mother Tara Heaphy, speaking on behalf of his family, paid tribute to a young man who had “the best character” and was “always so, so happy”.

She said: “He lived every day to the full and totally adored his fiancée Corinne and their three-year old son, Danny Junior. He could not have been more dedicated to them or to his family.

“He leaves three brothers – Steve, 24, Dean, 21, and John James, known as JJ, aged five – and a sister, Leanne, 22.

“His passion was cars and sadly it was the roads that claimed his life. He was a wonderful person and we all miss him so much.”

Arrangements for Danny’s funeral have still to be made.

Police are still keen to trace anyone who witnessed this collision or noticed either vehicle being driven shortly beforehand.

They are asked to contact officers online, email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Warbler.