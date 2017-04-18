Fashion event for St Michael’s

An exclusive fashion event is being held in Battle next month to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

New Season, New You is an exclusive fashion event that will be presented at Powdermills Hotel, Powdermills Lane, Battle on Thursday, May 11, 7.30–9.30pm

A hospice spokesperson said: “The event at the beautiful grade II listed Powdermills Hotel offers visitors the chance to learn more about the latest fashions, colours, seasonal make up accessories and nutrition advice.

“It is organised jointly by Barbarosa Boutique in Battle and Styling for the New You – colour consultant in Eastbourne, to help you restyle yourself ready for Spring and Summer!

“In addition to fabulous fashionistas sharing their top tips, there will be a raffle with all proceeds going to the Hospice. All attendees will receive 10 per cent off all clothing and colour consultations booked on the night.”

Tickets cost £10 each and include a complementary glass of bubbly.

Tickets are available at Barbarosa Boutique, High Street, Battle or call 01424 774181 or 07854 679999.

www.stmichaelshospice.org.uk