Festival events ‘selling out fast’

With the start of the 45th annual Rye Arts Festival approaching in a couple of weeks, events are starting to sell out as interest builds for what is set to be the biggest and best festival yet.

The first event to sell out was a talk by the noted broadcaster Joan Bakewell on September 28, followed by a talk about Henry James on September 18 at Lamb House.

The good news, however, is that speaker Andreas Prindl has agreed to do a second talk on James on the same day but at 7pm, so tickets are available for those who want to hear more about the writer who lived and worked in Rye and the centenary of whose death is to be commemorated this year.

A further fast sell out was a special screening of Cold Comfort Farm at the Kino September 18. The film, directed by John Schlesinger, was largely shot in and around the Rye area.

In the classical music programme, the first concert to sell out was An Enchanted Evening at Iden church on September 27.

“While some events have sold out and others are fast approaching capacity, the good news is that there are tickets available for plenty of other exciting concerts and talks, including two operas – Turn of the Screw and Don Pasquale - an explanation of Winston Churchill and his very troubled personal finances, folk musicians from around the world, and a number of walks in and around Rye,” said Mike Eve, chairman of Rye Arts Festival.

“There really is something for everyone in a packed programme.

“To find out what’s on, festival brochures can be found at shops, pubs and hotels in and around town, or you can look and book tickets instantly online at www.ryeartsfestival.co.uk to ensure you don’t miss out.”

Rye will play host to a packed programme from across the arts spectrum with more than 60 events in the 45th edition of the festival from September 17 to October 1, 2016.

There is much on offer during the fortnight, so for more information and tickets call the box office on 01797 224442 or visit www.ryeartsfestival.co.uk.

The box office will be open for personal bookings at Phillips & Stubbs in Cinque Ports St, from 9.30am to 12.30pm Monday to Saturday.

