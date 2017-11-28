Festive fun at Rye Christmas Fayre

Residents and staff at a Rye extra care scheme are inviting the community to join them this as they host their annual Christmas Fayre this Saturday (December 2), 2-6pm.

Sanctuary’s St Bartholomew’s Court, Kiln Drive will be opening its doors to host the event.

Browse a range of stalls including cakes, crafts and a raffle. Mulled wine and refreshments will also be available.

Sanctuary scheme services manager Gemma Vliers said: “The Fayre is a favourite fixture in our calendar this year and a great opportunity for our residents, staff and the wider community to come together.

“Whether they’re on the hunt for gifts, fancy their chances in our raffle or just looking for seasonal cheer, anyone is welcome.”

Entry is free.